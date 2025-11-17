Washington caught both his targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 35-6 win against the Chargers.

The 2023 sixth-round pick entered Sunday's contest with 15 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown over the previous three games, but Washington was minimally involved in the passing game versus Los Angeles despite leading Jacksonville's wideouts with 54 offensive snaps. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence attempted just 22 passes, with Jakobi Meyers being the only pass catcher with more than three receptions or 25 receiving yards. No. 1 wideout Brian Thomas (ankle) was inactive after being labeled questionable, and his impending return should only further reduce Washington's involvement.