Washington secured five of seven targets for 71 yards and one touchdown in Jacksonville's overtime win over Arizona on Sunday.

Washington didn't see his first target of the game until deep into the second quarter, and he recorded all of his catches and yards after halftime. His seven targets ended up pacing Jacksonville's offense. Washington caught a nine-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Jaguars a 24-21 lead with 3:47 to play in regulation. It's been a breakout 2025 season for Washington, who has already set career highs in targets (60), catches (35) and yards (421) with his three scores. Washington's fantasy appeal moving forward is largely tied to Brian Thomas' (ankle) availability.