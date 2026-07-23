Jaguars' Parker Washington: Top candidate to return punts

Washington is likely to remain the Jaguars' primary punt returner in 2026, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Washington excelled on offense down the stretch in 2025, catching 19 of 29 targets for 347 yards and two touchdowns across Jacksonville's last three regular-season games before adding seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in the team's playoff loss to the Bills. Marquee offensive players rarely maintain prominent roles on special teams, but Jacksonville's coaching staff has praised Washington's punt-returning prowess throughout the team's offseason program, so Washington seems poised to continue filling that role on special teams while contributing on offense as part of a wide receiver room that also includes Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers. Head coach Liam Coen also recently praised Washington's work ethic, per Shipley.