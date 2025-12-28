Washington caught eight of 10 targets for 115 yards and rushed once for minus-5 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Colts.

Washington led the Jaguars in receiving yards on 10 targets for the second time in as many weeks. He has drawn double-digit targets four times this season and remains a key receiver for Trevor Lawrence even with Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas both healthy. Washington will look to keep his late-season surge going in Week 18 against the Titans as the Jaguars try to clinch the AFC South.