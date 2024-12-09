Washington caught both his targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 10-6 win against the Titans.

The 22-year-old played 44 of 59 offensive snaps Sunday but wasn't significantly involved in the passing game after breaking out with six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown Week 13 versus Houston. The recent waiver claim of Josh Reynolds brings more depth to Jacksonville's receiving corps, but Washington still should continue to work as the No. 2 wideout. However, Washington can't be relied upon as a consistent fantasy producer with Mac Jones under center for the Jaguars, as evidenced by the past two weeks.