Washington secured two of four targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 20-12 loss against the Seahawks.

The 2023 sixth-round pick finished second on the team in receiving yards, but that's not saying much given that Brian Thomas was the only Jacksonville pass catcher to eclipse 30 yards. Washington was fairly involved in the passing game across Weeks 2 and 3 with nine catches for 110 yards, but over the past three games he has just four receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown.