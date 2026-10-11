Washington caught six of nine targets for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Eagles.

The fourth-year wideout accounted for both of the Jaguars' TDs on the day, breaking free for a 51-yard score in the first quarter and then beating blanket coverage from Riq Woolen for a spectacular one-handed grab in the fourth quarter from 27 yards out. Washington was apparently just scratching the surface of his potential in 2025, and through five games this season he's posted a 22-352-4 line on 35 targets as Trevor Lawrence's top downfield option. Washington will look to keep rolling in Week 6 against a Texans defense that has unexpectedly struggled so far in 2026.