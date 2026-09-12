Washington is unlikely to agree to a contract extension with Jacksonville before the start of the season, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

With no extension imminent, Washington appears set to play out the current season without a new deal in place. The Jaguars wide receiver is coming off a career year, and Wolfe's report indicates talks explored a contract in Michael Wilson's range (3-year, $75M) before stalling for now. Washington is in the final season of his four-year rookie contract, and it's still possible an extension gets worked out after Week 1.