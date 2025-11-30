Washington (hip) won't return to Sunday's game against the Titans.

Washington will thus finish Week 13 with one catch on three targets for 26 yards. The wideout's next chance to see game action will arrive Dec. 7 against the Colts. In his absence for the rest of Sunday's contest, Brian Thomas, Jakobi Meyers, Tim Patrick and Austin Trammell are the Jaguars' available WRs.