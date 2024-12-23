Washington caught all six of his targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Raiders.

The 22-year-old and Brian Thomas (nine catches for 132 yards) were the only Jacksonville pass catchers to tally more than two receptions on a day when quarterback Mac Jones completed a pass to nine different players. Washington was targeted once in the red zone and earned a pass interference call, which set up a goal-line touchdown for Tank Bigsby. Washington has 17 catches for 226 yards and one touchdown across the past four games and should continue to operate as the Jaguars No. 2 wideout down the stretch.