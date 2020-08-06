site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-parry-nickerson-comes-off-covid-19-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' Parry Nickerson: Comes off COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Jaguars activated Nickerson (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Nickerson has now been cleared to rejoin teammates at the early portions of camp, so he'll resume competing for a depth role in Jacksonville's linebacker corps.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.