Nickerson signed a contract with the Jaguars on Thursday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Nickerson will provide Jacksonville with depth at cornerback with Jalen Ramsey having been traded to the Rams. As a rookie in 2018, Nickerson played a reserve role for the Jets and appeared in all 16 regular-season games.

