default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mekari (lower back) was an active participant at the Jaguars' practice Sunday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Mekari was dealing with back spasms throughout the week, forcing him to miss a series of practices as a result. The offensive lineman was back in action Sunday, and he will likely be available to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Steelers, if needed.

More News