Jaguars' Patrick Mekari: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mekari (lower back) was an active participant at the Jaguars' practice Sunday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Mekari was dealing with back spasms throughout the week, forcing him to miss a series of practices as a result. The offensive lineman was back in action Sunday, and he will likely be available to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Steelers, if needed.
More News
-
Jaguars' Patrick Mekari: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Jaguars' Patrick Mekari: Joining forces with Jacksonville•
-
Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Will draw another start•
-
Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Full go Thursday•
-
Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Leaves with injury•
-
Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Cleared for action Sunday•