Mekari (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Mekari suffered a concussion Nov. 28 and was unable to play in last Sunday's win over the Titans. The starting right guard upgraded to a full participant Thursday, and seems to be ready to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Colts. With Chuma Edoga (calf) and Walker Little (concussion) both questionable, Mekari's presence back on the field will be a strong boost to the Jaguars' offensive line.