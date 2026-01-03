site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Patrick Mekari: Out for Week 18 finale
RotoWire Staff
Mekari (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Mekari will miss a second straight game after he was injured in the Week 16 win over the Broncos. Walker Little will likely make another start at right guard for the Jaguars.
