Jaguars' Patrick Mekari: Ready to face Colts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mekari does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Mekari was sidelined for Jacksonville's Week 13 win over the Titans due to a concussion. He logged full practices both Thursday and Friday and will be ready to take back his starting role at right guard in a key AFC South matchup Sunday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Patrick Mekari: Looks to clear concussion protocol•
-
Jaguars' Patrick Mekari: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Patrick Mekari: Back at practice•
-
Jaguars' Patrick Mekari: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Jaguars' Patrick Mekari: Joining forces with Jacksonville•
-
Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Will draw another start•