Mekari does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Mekari was sidelined for Jacksonville's Week 13 win over the Titans due to a concussion. He logged full practices both Thursday and Friday and will be ready to take back his starting role at right guard in a key AFC South matchup Sunday.

