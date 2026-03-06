Mekari (back) had $9.2 million of his salary converted to a signing bonus by the Jaguars on Friday, Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac reports.

The 28-year-old exited the Jaguars' wild-card round loss to the Bills due to a back injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. By converting $9.2 million of Mekari's salary to a signing bonus, Jacksonville added three void years to his contract and cleared roughly $7.36 million in cap space ahead of the 2026 season. The California product is expected to remain an integral part of the Jaguars' offensive line next year.