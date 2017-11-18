Jaguars' Patrick Omameh: Out Sunday vs. Browns
Omameh (quad) was downgraded to out for Sunday's matchup with the Browns.
Omameh did not travel with the team to Cleveland after originally being listed as questionable for the contest. Look for Josh Walker, who was promoted to the active roster 10 days ago, to potentially make the start at left guard Sunday.
