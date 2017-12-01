Omameh (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Omameh has sat out the last two game with the quad injury and was a limited participant in pracctice this week. Chris Reed is likely to continue to fill in at left guard if Omameh is unable to play.

