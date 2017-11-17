Jaguars' Patrick Omameh: Questionable for Week 11
Omameh is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns with a quadriceps injury, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Omameh didn't practice at all this week, so he may actually be closer to doubtful for the Week 11 contest, in spite of his questionable designation. Josh Walker is listed as the top backup at left guard on the Jaguars' depth chart, so he would presumably be first in line to start if Omameh can't play Sunday.
