Omameh (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Omameh sat out last week's win over the Browns and was a limited participant at practice Thursday and Friday. Chris Reed is the likely starter at left guard should Omameh be unable to play again the week.

