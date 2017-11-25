Jaguars' Patrick Omameh: Questionable for Week 12
Omameh (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Omameh sat out last week's win over the Browns and was a limited participant at practice Thursday and Friday. Chris Reed is the likely starter at left guard should Omameh be unable to play again the week.
