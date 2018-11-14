Omameh signed with the Jaguars on Tuesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Omameh was cut by the Giants on Nov. 10, just a few months after signing a three-year, $15 million deal with the club. He lost his starting job in Week 7, and will now look to revive his career with Jacksonville.

