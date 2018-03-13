Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Announcing retirement

Posluszny (abdomen) is retiring, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Posluszny averaged at least 7.4 tackles per game every season of his career until 2017, at which point he was scaled back to an early down role and managed just 61 tackles (3.8 per game). He was expected to spend his offseason rehabbing from sports hernia surgery, but he'll instead turns his focus to the next chapter of life, retiring with 1,212 tackles, 16 sacks, 15 interceptions and eight forced fumbles in 145 regular-season games. The 33-year-old was one of the top tackle compilers of his generation, but he hadn't reached the playoffs until last season, spending four years in Buffalo and seven in Jacksonville. The Jaguars will be in good hands with Telvin Smith and Myles Jack serving as three-down linebackers, while Donald Payne could get a chance to replace Posluszny in the base defense.