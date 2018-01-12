Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Cleared to play

Posluszny (abdomen) was removed from the injury report ahed of Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Posluszny missed some practice time this week due to an abdomen injury he sustained in the Jaguars' wild-card victory over the Bills. However, he was a full participant in Friday's session and appears ready to roll for Sunday's playoff game.

