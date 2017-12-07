Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Leads Jags in tackles Sunday
Posluszny tallied 14 tackles (10 solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's win over the Colts.
The effort from Posluszny is by far his best of the season, as he more than doubled his previous season-high tackle total and also broke into the sack column. The 33-year-old has put together a solid three-week stretch but remains a difficult to trust IDP-option given his numbers over the course of this season.
