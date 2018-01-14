Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Likely to require offseason surgery

Posluszny (abdomen), who is active for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Steelers, is expected to require sports hernia surgery after the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The linebacker has been playing through the painful core-muscle injury for the last few weeks and was unable to finish out the Jaguars' 10-3 win over the Bills in the wild-card round. Though he avoided an injury designation heading into the weekend after practicing fully Friday, Posluszny could cede more snaps than usual to Blair Brown on Sunday while he plays at less-than-full strength.