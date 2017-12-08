Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Limited in practice Thursday

Posluszny (groin) was limited in practice Thursday.

The veteran linebacker appeared on the practice report after logging a full session on Wednesday. Posluszny is coming off his best performance of the season -- 14 tackles (10 solo) and 1.5 sacks Sunday against the Colts -- so his absence this week would be a major loss for the resurgent Jaguars' defense. Look for more updates to come once Friday's injury report is released.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop