Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Limited in practice Thursday
Posluszny (groin) was limited in practice Thursday.
The veteran linebacker appeared on the practice report after logging a full session on Wednesday. Posluszny is coming off his best performance of the season -- 14 tackles (10 solo) and 1.5 sacks Sunday against the Colts -- so his absence this week would be a major loss for the resurgent Jaguars' defense. Look for more updates to come once Friday's injury report is released.
