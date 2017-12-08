Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Limited in practice Thursday

Posluszny (groin) was limited in practice Thursday.

The veteran linebacker appeared on the practice report after logging a full session on Wednesday. Posluszny is coming off his best performance of the season -- 14 tackles (10 solo) and 1.5 sacks Sunday against the Colts -- so his absence this week would be a major loss for the resurgent Jaguars' defense. Look for more updates to come once Friday's injury report is released.