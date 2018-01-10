Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Misses practice with abdominal injury

Posluszny isn't expected to practice Wednesday due to an abdominal injury, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Posluszny was forced to exit the Jaguars' wild-card win over the Bills last weekend due to a hip issue, but it appears Jacksonville has since reclassified the veteran's injury. The linebacker may need to put in at least a limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to gain clearance for Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Steelers.