Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Misses practice with abdominal injury
Posluszny isn't expected to practice Wednesday due to an abdominal injury, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Posluszny was forced to exit the Jaguars' wild-card win over the Bills last weekend due to a hip issue, but it appears Jacksonville has since reclassified the veteran's injury. The linebacker may need to put in at least a limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to gain clearance for Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Steelers.
More News
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Unable to finish playoff game•
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Set to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Leads Jags in tackles Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Shifting to strong-side linebacker•
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Records 11 stops in Week 15•
-
NFL Postseason Fantasy Football Rankings
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...