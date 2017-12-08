Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Set to play Sunday
Posluszny (groin) logged a full practice Friday and he heads into Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks without an injury designation.
Posluszny was originally considered questionable to play in Week 14 after practicing on a limited basis Thursday due to his groin injury, but the issue no longer appears to be a factor. The Jaguars' starting middle linebacker logged a season-high 14 tackles last week against the Colts, so he'll look to feed off that performance on Sunday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Leads Jags in tackles Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Shifting to strong-side linebacker•
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Records 11 stops in Week 15•
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Posts 10 tackles in Week 14 loss•
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Has six tackles in Sunday loss•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.