Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Set to play Sunday

Posluszny (groin) logged a full practice Friday and he heads into Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks without an injury designation.

Posluszny was originally considered questionable to play in Week 14 after practicing on a limited basis Thursday due to his groin injury, but the issue no longer appears to be a factor. The Jaguars' starting middle linebacker logged a season-high 14 tackles last week against the Colts, so he'll look to feed off that performance on Sunday.

