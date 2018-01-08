Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Unable to finish playoff game

iPosluszny left Sunday's win over the Bills in the second quarter with a hip injury and did not return, NFL.com reports.

Poz did not register as much as a tackle before departing, though he probably felt a little better when the Jags eventually knocked his former team out of the playoffs. Jacksonville faces a far superior offense to the lackluster unit the Bills offered up when the team travels to Pittsburgh next week, so it'd a nice break if its starting middle linebacker can return for the divisional round.