Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Unable to finish playoff game
iPosluszny left Sunday's win over the Bills in the second quarter with a hip injury and did not return, NFL.com reports.
Poz did not register as much as a tackle before departing, though he probably felt a little better when the Jags eventually knocked his former team out of the playoffs. Jacksonville faces a far superior offense to the lackluster unit the Bills offered up when the team travels to Pittsburgh next week, so it'd a nice break if its starting middle linebacker can return for the divisional round.
More News
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Set to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Leads Jags in tackles Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Shifting to strong-side linebacker•
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Records 11 stops in Week 15•
-
Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Posts 10 tackles in Week 14 loss•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...