Cooper signed with the Jaguars on Thursday, Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union reports.
A 2016 fourth-round pick, Cooper spent time with the Rams, Cardinals and Bengals -- mostly serving as a return specialist -- before landing with Carolina in 2020. He played all 16 games for the Panthers last season but averaged only 5.9 yards on 20 punt returns and 23.9 yards on 18 kick returns. Cooper has an uphill battle to make the Week 1 roster, considering the Jaguars signed Jamal Agnew (five return TDs in 46 NFL games) this offseason.