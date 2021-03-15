Dorsett (foot) agreed to terms Monday on a contract with the Jaguars, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Dorsett was held out of the entire 2020 season after suffering a right foot injury during training camp. He underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from the injured foot in November, so he's already more than four months into his recovery from the procedure. Once back to full health, he'll contribute as a deep threat in Jacksonville's receiver corps.
