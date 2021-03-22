Dorsett (foot) said at his introductory press conference with the Jaguars on Monday that he's back to 100% health, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Dorsett's foot injury kept him from suiting up for a single game with the Seahawks last season, but it looks like he's already received full clearance after undergoing November surgery. The veteran speedster can be considered on track for the tentative start of Jacksonville's offseason program, which would allow him ample time to build chemistry with whichever quarterback the Jaguars select at No. 1 overall in April's draft. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is widely considered to be the likeliest candidate for that honor.