Meeks will start at cornerback Sunday against the Eagles in London, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Called up from the practice squad just over three weeks ago, Meeks will suddenly be thrust into a key role on defense with three of Jacksonville's top four cornerbacks sidelined due to injury. With reigning first-team All-Pro Jalen Ramsey occupying the other starting corner spot for the Jaguars, expect the Philadelphia offense to attack Meeks early and often at Wembley Stadium.