Meeks was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Eagles with a knee injury and won't return, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The depth of the Jaguars' secondary is being seriously depleted, as Meeks is normally a special teams asset but drew the start with A.J. Bouye (calf) and Tyler Patmon (neck) out. With Meeks out for the remainder of the game, it leaves Jalen Ramsey, Tre Herndon and Dee Delaney as the only healthy corners.