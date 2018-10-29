Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Expected to miss time with MCL sprain
Meeks (knee) suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Eagles and is expected to miss time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Meeks drew the start Sunday with A.J. Bouye (calf) and Tyler Patmon (neck) both nursing injuries, but will now remain sidelined for some time himself. Entering Week 8 of the regular season, Jacksonville does not have a single healthy right cornerback on the 53-man roster. The Jaguars will hope that one of Bouye or Patmon is able to get healthy during the team's bye week.
