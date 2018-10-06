Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Joins Jags
Meeks was promoted to the Jaguars' active roster Saturday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Meeks will presumably provide corner depth for Jacksonville, while also contributing where necessary on special teams. The 22-year-old rookie will be making his NFL debut in Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.
