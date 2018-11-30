Meeks (knee) carries the questionable tag for Sunday's matchup with the Colts, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Meeks practiced in a limited capacity each day this week. His participation is a step in the right direction, considering Meeks didn't practice at all last week. With the rest of the cornerbacks relatively healthy -- besides Jalen Ramsey (knee) and Tre Herndon (ankle) -- it seems that the team wouldn't be impacted much if Meeks misses Sunday.