Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Listed as questionable for Week 13
Meeks (knee) carries the questionable tag for Sunday's matchup with the Colts, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Meeks practiced in a limited capacity each day this week. His participation is a step in the right direction, considering Meeks didn't practice at all last week. With the rest of the cornerbacks relatively healthy -- besides Jalen Ramsey (knee) and Tre Herndon (ankle) -- it seems that the team wouldn't be impacted much if Meeks misses Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13