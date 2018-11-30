Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Listed as questionable Week 13
Meeks (knee) carries the questionable tag for Sunday's matchup with the Colts, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Meeks practiced in a limited capacity each day this week. His participation is a step in the right direction, considering Meeks didn't practice at all last week. With the rest of the team's cornerbacks relatively healthy save for Jalen Ramsey (knee) and Tre Herndon (ankle), it seems the team wouldn't be impacted much if Meeks misses Sunday.
