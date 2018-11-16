Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Out again Week 11
Meeks (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Meeks continues to deal with the MCL sprain suffered Week 8 against the Eagles. The 22-year-old has no firm timetable for his return as he has yet to resume practicing. The Jaguars defense is unlikely to be significantly affected by his absence with A.J. Bouye (calf) and the rest of the cornerback group now healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...