Meeks (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Meeks continues to deal with the MCL sprain suffered Week 8 against the Eagles. The 22-year-old has no firm timetable for his return as he has yet to resume practicing. The Jaguars defense is unlikely to be significantly affected by his absence with A.J. Bouye (calf) and the rest of the cornerback group now healthy.