Jaguars' Quenton Meeks: Progressing in recovery
Meeks (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
It's a step in the right direction that Meeks was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, considering that he did not practice in any extent last week. The 22-year-old continues to work through his recovery from an MCL sprain suffered Week 8, will attempt to get healthy in time for Sunday's tilt against the Colts.
