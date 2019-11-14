Jaguars' Quincy Williams: Back from hamstring injury
Williams (hamstring) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
The rookie third-round pick missed the previous two games due to the injury but is ready to go coming out of the bye week. Najee Goode has taken over the starting job at weakside linebacker, likely leaving Williams to fill a rotational role.
