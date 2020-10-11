Williams (abdomen) was reinstated from injured reserve on Saturday.
The 24-year-old landed on injured reserve ahead of the season opener but is now fully clear of the abdominal injury. Williams had 48 tackles in 11 games as a rookie last season and could compete with Cassius Marsh for reps at strongside linebacker.
