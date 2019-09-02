Williams (knee) is a full-go for Week 1 against the Chiefs, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Despite having meniscus surgery early in training camp, the rookie third-round pick was listed as the starting weak-side linebacker on Jacksonville's depth chart throughout the preseason. Williams should have a significant Week 1 role, but it isn't clear if he'll be an every-down player. Starting mike linebacker Myles Jacks remains the safe bet for three-down usage and IDP value in Jacksonville.