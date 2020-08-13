Williams is out indefinitely with a core muscle injury, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
The language hints at a serious issue, perhaps something that might require surgery. The 2019 third-round pick had 48 tackles as a rookie last year, starting eight of his 11 games before a hand injury sent him to injured reserve in December. The Jaguars signed Joe Schobert in the offseason to join Myles Jack at linebacker, likely pushing Williams to a part-time role -- or maybe just special teams -- once he's healthy. PFFs grading put Williams 89th out of 91 qualified linebackers last year, and Jack (T-79th) didn't fare much better.