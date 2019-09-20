Jaguars' Quincy Williams: Eight tackles in win
Williams recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 20-7 win over the Titans.
Williams played 99 percent of snaps on defense during Thursday's win. The rookie third-round pick appears to have earned a starting role in the middle of Jacksonville's defense alongside Myles Jack, and he could have weekly value in IDP formats if he's able to keep compiling tackles with consistency.
