Play

Williams recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 20-7 win over the Titans.

Williams played 99 percent of snaps on defense during Thursday's win. The rookie third-round pick appears to have earned a starting role in the middle of Jacksonville's defense alongside Myles Jack, and he could have weekly value in IDP formats if he's able to keep compiling tackles with consistency.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories