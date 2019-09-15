Jaguars' Quincy Williams: Leads team in tackles
Williams had nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's loss at Houston.
The rookie third-round pick had four tackles in his NFL debut last week and played a major role in holding the Texans to 13 points Sunday. Williams should continue to see a heavy workload in the middle of Jacksonville's defense alongside Myles Jack.
