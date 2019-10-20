Play

Williams (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals.

It's unclear how Williams suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the fourth quarter. With his injury occurring so late in the game, it's likely he'll miss the remainder of the game. Fellow linebacker Najee Goode (foot) was ruled out in the game also, so as long as Williams is sidelined, D.J. Alexander is the team's only other healthy linebacker.

