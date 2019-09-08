Williams (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Williams suffered a torn meniscus in training camp, but he was cleared before the season opener. It's unclear if this injury is related. The rookie third-round pick looked solid through the first half of his NFL debut, making three solo tackles -- one for a loss.

