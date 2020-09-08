site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-quincy-williams-moves-to-injured-reserve | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' Quincy Williams: Moves to injured reserve
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
at
1:40 pm ET 1 min read
The
Jaguars placed Williams (abdomen) on injured reserve Tuesday.
The Jaguars promoted Mike Glennon to the active roster in a corresponding move. Williams has been dealing with an abdomen issue since mid-August. The 2019 third-round pick will be eligible to retake the field after spending a minimum of three weeks on IR.
More News
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/11/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/14/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/05/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/01/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read